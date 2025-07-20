Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Humana were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $36,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 639.1% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Humana by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $220.08 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $206.87 and a one year high of $406.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Mizuho increased their target price on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $268.00 target price on Humana and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.57.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

