Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Exelon were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 294,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after buying an additional 63,009 shares during the period. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,953,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after buying an additional 157,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,795,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.40 on Friday. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

