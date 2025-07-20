Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,091 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 27.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 53.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 35.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 75,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,592.25. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 22,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $1,253,225.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 261,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,234.25. The trade was a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,643 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,689 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.95.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.19, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $778.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

