Stephens Inc. AR Sells 140 Shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 39.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Bank Of Montreal by 28.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Bank Of Montreal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Bank Of Montreal Stock Down 0.1%

BMO opened at $114.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank Of Montreal has a twelve month low of $76.98 and a twelve month high of $114.76. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.84. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1801 per share. This is an increase from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 62.13%.

About Bank Of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

