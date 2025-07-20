Stephens Inc. AR Sells 172 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Astra Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

IJJ stock opened at $126.61 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $102.24 and a one year high of $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.77.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

