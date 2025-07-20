Stephens Inc. AR Sells 215 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,875,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,415,000 after buying an additional 64,150 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 975,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,708,000 after buying an additional 160,455 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 507,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,118,000 after buying an additional 19,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,721,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 361,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,358,000 after buying an additional 129,378 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS opened at $135.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $136.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.