Stephens Inc. AR Trims Holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ball were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 764.9% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 51.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Ball Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ball’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

