Stephens Inc. AR Trims Position in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,891,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

