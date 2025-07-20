Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stake in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Potlatch were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Potlatch by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Potlatch by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Potlatch by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Potlatch by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Potlatch by 806.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Potlatch Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $40.20 on Friday. Potlatch Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34.

Potlatch Announces Dividend

Potlatch ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. Potlatch had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $268.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.68 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Potlatch

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

