Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

ON has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON opened at $60.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $80.08.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.