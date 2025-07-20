Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Semtech has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $79.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.79 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $85,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 105,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,708.08. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $43,796.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,530.24. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 104,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Semtech by 58.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

