Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Get SiTime alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SiTime

SiTime Stock Performance

NASDAQ SITM opened at $215.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 2.20. SiTime has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $268.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.31.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.01 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SiTime will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.53, for a total value of $1,050,669.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 107,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,033,638.12. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $4,213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 490,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,285,908. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,258. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 2,016.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 443,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,756,000 after purchasing an additional 422,288 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 27,559.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,915,000 after acquiring an additional 260,158 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in SiTime by 5,015.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 166,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after acquiring an additional 162,965 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 360.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 135,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,670,000 after purchasing an additional 105,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 983,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,921,000 after purchasing an additional 97,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.