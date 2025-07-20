Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.35, but opened at $12.93. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 96,492 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STOK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on STOK

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $721.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 6,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $64,904.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,593.46. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,842.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9,743.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.