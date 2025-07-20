Susquehanna Lowers eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) Price Target to $66.00

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ETOR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on eToro Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of eToro Group in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eToro Group in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

eToro Group Price Performance

Shares of ETOR stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. eToro Group has a 52 week low of $52.88 and a 52 week high of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eToro Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in eToro Group stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

eToro Group Company Profile

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

