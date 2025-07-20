Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.62, but opened at $42.73. Suzuki Motor shares last traded at $43.78, with a volume of 607 shares traded.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Suzuki Motor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $10.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,489.49 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

