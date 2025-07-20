Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.95.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,001,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,065. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $258,955.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,657.84. The trade was a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,445 shares of company stock worth $5,669,742 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 944.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

