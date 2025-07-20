Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tennant were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 668.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Tennant by 429.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tennant by 194.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Tennant by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNC opened at $80.06 on Friday. Tennant Company has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.24.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.26). Tennant had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tennant Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.96%.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

