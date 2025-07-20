Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Hovde Group Analyst Says

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Hovde Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s current price.

TCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $94.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.66.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $307.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,800. This represents a 21.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,205. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,089.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 819.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

