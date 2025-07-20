TFR Capital LLC. Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TFR Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of TFR Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.90 and its 200 day moving average is $173.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

