The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Andersons were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Andersons during the first quarter worth $275,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the first quarter worth $201,000. Croban acquired a new position in Andersons during the first quarter worth $1,057,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 50,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Andersons by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ANDE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Andersons Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $55.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

