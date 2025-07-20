The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 34,025 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,406,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Boeing by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,151,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,231 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $526,889,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 0.7%

BA stock opened at $229.49 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $233.61. The firm has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.26 and its 200-day moving average is $184.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

