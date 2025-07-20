The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Position Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WU. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 1,487.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 80.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Western Union by 662.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 188.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

Western Union stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 77.19%. The company had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Western Union’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

