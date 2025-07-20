Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its stake in Timken by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Timken by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Timken by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Timken from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Timken from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. Timken Company has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $90.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.24%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.