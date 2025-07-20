Top Blockchain Stocks To Research – July 17th

Oracle, Applied Digital, Riot Platforms, BTCS, and Digi Power X are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, utilize, or invest in blockchain technology. These firms may operate cryptocurrency exchanges, provide blockchain infrastructure and services, or hold digital assets on their balance sheets. Investors buy blockchain stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of distributed‐ledger innovations without directly owning cryptocurrencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $7.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.57. 9,345,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,275,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $251.60. The company has a market cap of $698.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.83.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.10. 34,778,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,407,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 6.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.33. 20,287,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,706,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 4.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.

BTCS (BTCS)

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

NASDAQ:BTCS traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.89. 25,462,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,426. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.15. BTCS has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $7.21.

Digi Power X (DGXX)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

NASDAQ:DGXX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. 20,584,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,182. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 5.71. Digi Power X has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

