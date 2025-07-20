Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

MODG has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, July 11th. B. Riley began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MODG

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.27. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.89.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,009,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,500.80. This trade represents a 2.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 905,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,500 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,152,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after buying an additional 1,063,033 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 44.8% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,446,000 after purchasing an additional 912,844 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,086,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 764,322 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $4,769,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $4,716,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.