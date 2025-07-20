Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Trex were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 137.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $911,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Trex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Trex by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TREX. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In other Trex news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $144,728.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 24,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,885.73. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,052.29. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.70. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $86.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $339.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

