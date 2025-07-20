Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 138,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,946,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after acquiring an additional 238,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $3,626,653.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 627,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,929,164.95. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.9%

TPH stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $720.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.65 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

