UBS Group Cuts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $134.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays set a $119.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Clorox Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:CLX opened at $128.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.21. Clorox has a 52 week low of $117.35 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clorox will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

