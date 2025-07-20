Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

VLY stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $479.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.98 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VLY. Piper Sandler raised Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.