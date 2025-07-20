Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOOG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $405.08 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $286.00 and a fifty-two week high of $406.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.70. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

