Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) versus Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Head to Head Review

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) and Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Avivagen and Varex Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avivagen N/A N/A N/A Varex Imaging -5.08% 4.91% 2.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avivagen and Varex Imaging”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avivagen $730,000.00 N/A -$4.71 million N/A N/A Varex Imaging $811.00 million 0.37 -$47.70 million ($1.03) -7.03

Avivagen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Varex Imaging.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Avivagen and Varex Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avivagen 0 0 0 0 0.00 Varex Imaging 0 0 1 1 3.50

Varex Imaging has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 210.77%. Given Varex Imaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Varex Imaging is more favorable than Avivagen.

Summary

Varex Imaging beats Avivagen on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avivagen

(Get Free Report)

Avivagen Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr. Tobias Beta blend for the human immune system. It serves in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand. Avivagen Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers. This segment's products are used in a range of applications, including CT, mammography, oncology, cardiac, surgery, dental, and other diagnostic radiography uses. The Industrial segment designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services Linatron X-ray linear accelerators, X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, and coolers for use in security and inspection applications, such as baggage screening at airports, cargo screening at ports and borders, and nondestructive testing, irradiation, and inspection in various applications. The company sells its products through imaging system original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users. It has operations in North America, South America, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Varex Imaging Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

