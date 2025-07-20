Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 192.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $276,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $71.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 581.82%.

In other news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,509,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,650 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,429.50. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $967,796.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,157,592. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,095 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,099 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

