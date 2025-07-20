Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.56, but opened at $21.59. Verint Systems shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 144,804 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.61 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Verint Systems by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 26,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

