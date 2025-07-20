Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Veritex were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBTX. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Veritex by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 109,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,954 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $33.69.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $109.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday. William Blair raised Veritex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial lowered Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Veritex from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

