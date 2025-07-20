Vladimir Galkin Acquires 111,111 Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Stock

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vladimir Galkin bought 111,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $3,267,774.51. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,777,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,694,421.57. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Vladimir Galkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 15th, Vladimir Galkin purchased 111,111 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.56 per share, with a total value of $3,284,441.16.
- On Monday, July 14th, Vladimir Galkin purchased 222,222 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $9,142,213.08.
- On Wednesday, July 9th, Vladimir Galkin acquired 57,920 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,918.40.
- On Tuesday, July 8th, Vladimir Galkin acquired 64,199 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,001.90.
NEGG stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. Newegg Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.
