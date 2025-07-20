Vladimir Tenev Sells 385,485 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 385,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.90, for a total value of $39,280,921.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 14th, Vladimir Tenev sold 114,175 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $11,605,888.75.

On Friday, July 11th, Vladimir Tenev sold 340 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $34,510.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $69,952,500.00.

HOOD stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $113.44. The company has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

