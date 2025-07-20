Wall Street Zen Downgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Sell

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $73.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.33. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $47.55 and a 52 week high of $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

