Wall Street Zen Upgrades British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to Buy

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTI. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 87.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 78.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 292.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

