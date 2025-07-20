Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.45.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $106.31 on Friday. Crown has a twelve month low of $75.98 and a twelve month high of $109.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day moving average of $92.63.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,345. The trade was a 32.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,096,358. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,135,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,836,000 after buying an additional 167,252 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,988,000 after buying an additional 63,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,719,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,464,000 after buying an additional 1,383,624 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,117,000 after buying an additional 83,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,673,000 after buying an additional 73,959 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

