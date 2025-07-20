Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 69.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 796.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 95.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $712.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.41 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.20%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.10%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

