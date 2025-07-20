Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $84.61, but opened at $81.89. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $80.84, with a volume of 319,657 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $836.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.58 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 22.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.