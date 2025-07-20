Westmount Partners LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Westmount Partners LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5%

JPM opened at $291.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $296.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

