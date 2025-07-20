Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.49, but opened at $1.46. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 20,775 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Stock Down 2.7%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.30.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UP. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 69.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.