Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Workday by 76.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 54.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 73,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total value of $17,653,918.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,581,264.02. This trade represents a 41.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.96. This represents a 80.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523. 19.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.88.

Shares of WDAY opened at $233.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.76, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.16. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

