Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,197 OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,197 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 139.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 278,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In related news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total transaction of $154,724.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,731.06. This represents a 7.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.88, for a total transaction of $171,660.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,505,708.40. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,371 shares of company stock worth $9,784,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Trading Down 1.1%

OSI Systems stock opened at $211.38 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.18 and a 1 year high of $241.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.40.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.49 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.