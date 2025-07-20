Xponance Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,588 StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,276,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, President Charles M. Lyon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,494,640.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 122,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,273.60. This trade represents a 12.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 34,083 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $3,054,859.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,023,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,699,018.92. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,262 shares of company stock worth $10,534,329 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $93.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.21. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $99.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair began coverage on StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on StoneX Group

StoneX Group Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.