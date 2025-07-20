Xponance Inc. Raises Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,987,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,801,000 after buying an additional 229,759 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,523,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,017,000 after buying an additional 100,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 888,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,208,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $58.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 7,033.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.40 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.34.

In related news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $147,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $717,950. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 305,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,107.28. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,146,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

