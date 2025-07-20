Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEUGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 279,017 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 324% from the previous session’s volume of 65,731 shares.The stock last traded at $44.73 and had previously closed at $44.75.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $666.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBEU. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 160,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 76,236 shares during the period.

About Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

