Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 685 shares.The stock last traded at $111.16 and had previously closed at $110.16.

Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $664.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.80.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 119.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.14% of Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

