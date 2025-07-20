Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $6.80. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 264 shares changing hands.

Yamaha Motor Stock Down 0.2%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

